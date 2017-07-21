5th suspect arrested in drug distribution ring

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Tipp City man was arrested in Florida on warrants from Miami County as part of narcotics distribution investigation.

The Miami County Sheriff said Friday 32-year-old Hugo Avendano is the fifth of eight suspects taken into custody for their part of a large-scale narcotics operation.

Investigators say the distribution ring involved the import and distribution of heroin and methamphetamine into the Miami Valley.

Avendano has been indicted on multiple counts including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Friday Avendano is currently fighting extradition from Pasco County, Florida to Ohio. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office are working to seek a governor’s warrant to have Avendano brought back to the county.

Detectives are working with the U.S. Marshals to locate three other suspects. Four co-defendants have been sentenced in the Miami County Common Pleas Court earlier this year.

