5th suspect arrested in drug distribution ring

By Published:
Hugo Avendano

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Tipp City man was arrested in Florida on warrants from Miami County as part of narcotics distribution investigation.

The Miami County Sheriff said Friday 32-year-old Hugo Avendano is the fifth of eight suspects taken into custody for their part of a large-scale narcotics operation.

Investigators say the distribution ring involved the import and distribution of heroin and methamphetamine into the Miami Valley.

Avendano has been indicted on multiple counts including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Friday Avendano is currently fighting extradition from Pasco County, Florida to Ohio. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office are working to seek a governor’s warrant to have Avendano brought back to the county.

Detectives are working with the U.S. Marshals to locate three other suspects. Four co-defendants have been sentenced in the Miami County Common Pleas Court earlier this year.

READ MORE: Nearly 80 pounds of heroin, meth recovered in Miami County drug bust

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s