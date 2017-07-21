Americans to need special passport for NKorea

North Korean women push their cart and bicycles over a bridge Friday, July 21, 2017, in Hamhung, North Korea. Hamhung is the second largest city and the capital of South Hamgyong Province in North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says Americans who seek to travel to North Korea will need a “special validation passport” after a ban on U.S. citizens traveling there takes effect.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says those validations may be granted for “certain limited humanitarian or other purposes.” All other travel by Americans “to, through and in” North Korea will be prohibited.

Nauert says that the State Department intends to publish a notice of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s decision in the Federal Register next week. She says the travel ban will take effect 30 days later.

READ MORE: U.S. to ban Americans from traveling to North Korea

Nauert says the ban is being put in place because of “mounting concerns” about “the serious risk of arrest and long-term detention under North Korea’s system of law enforcement.”

