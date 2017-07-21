Arrest warrants issued for 2 men in fatal home invasion

Desmond Webster

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police are searching for two men suspected of fatally shooting two occupants of a Columbus apartment during a home invasion that lasted nearly 10 hours.

Records show aggravated murder warrants were issued Wednesday for 35-year-old Desmond Webster and 22-year-old Julius Anderson, both of Columbus. They are suspects in the slayings early Wednesday of 19-year-old Abdul Cadir Ali Yussef and 26-year-old Mohamed Ali Mohamed.

A third occupant of the apartment was treated after being pistol-whipped and a 27-year-old woman who lived in

Julius Anderson

the apartment below the home invasion was hospitalized with gunshot wounds from bullets fired through her ceiling. Another man in the apartment escaped by jumping out a second-floor window.

Police have told The Columbus Dispatch it’s unclear what prompted the home invasion or the shootings.

