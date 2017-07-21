Governor orders flags in Ohio lowered for ex-Rep. Regula

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich has that ordered flags at public buildings and grounds in Ohio be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula who died this week.

Kasich on Friday ordered the flags lowered from sunrise to sunset Saturday to honor the “life and service” of the former Republican congressman from Ohio. Family members said Regula died Wednesday at the age of 92.

He was elected to 18 terms in the U.S. House, representing Canton and northeastern Ohio for 36 years before retiring in 2008. At the time he was dean of Ohio’s congressional delegation and a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

Regula also was a key player in creating the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio.

