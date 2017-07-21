Indian man plays guitar during brain surgery

INDIA (NBC News) — A man in southern India this week played the guitar in the operating room to give doctors constant feedback as they operated on his brain to treat a rare neurological disorder.

Abhishek Prasad suffered from musician’s or guitarist’s dystonia, which causes involuntary and painful spasms of muscles.

The 37-year-old’s condition caused cramps in three fingers of his left hand every time he strummed the guitar.

The techie-turned-musician was fully awake during his seven-hour-long brain surgery on Thursday at a private hospital and playing the guitar to help the surgeons detect the problem areas.

“The doctor had told me before only that you need to get your guitar in the operation theater. I need a continuous feedback from you (about) how are you feeling because as and when he is making (made) the burns inside my brain that should show some difference in the fingers, so that was a part of the procedure,” said Prasad.

Reportedly, the doctors drilled a half-an-inch hole in Prasad’s head and burned the parts of his brain which triggered the spasms.

According to local media, Prasad, who quit his job to pursue the dream of becoming a musician, is cured now and hopes to release his first album in a year’s time.