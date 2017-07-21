Kettering thoroughfare to close for months

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering says Stroop Road will be closed in both directions for months beginning in September.

Stroop Road from Woodman Drive to Glenheath Drive/Braddock Street will be closed in both directions while crews replace a bridge.

The closure will begin after Labor Day and is scheduled to last until the end of the year.

The City asks drivers to use Dorothy Lane as the alternate route and say detours will be established and marked.

You can learn more information about this project by going to the city’s website.