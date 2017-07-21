Kids get free lunch in the summer

Dozens of children got a free lunch Friday.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties provides free lunches to children every Friday of the summer.

It is all part of their participation in the Summer Food Service Program.

Tyra Jackson, Executive Director of the Second Harvest Food Bank said, “We just know that this is, once again, when school is out it can be a challenge to find meals during the summer.”

The meals will continue to be given out every Friday from noon to 1:00 pm at the food bank until August 25.  The food bank is located at 701 E. Columbia Street in Springfield.

Organizers say they hope the program can continue through the school year.

 

