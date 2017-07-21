Local tree company helps elderly lady, free of charge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Today’s severe weather took down a tree and some overhead lines at the home of an 83-year-old Dayton woman, prompting a local tree cutting company to spring into action and help the elderly lady, free of charge.

Elbert Pennington of Elbert Pennington Lawn & Tree Service said the it was his third job of the day.

“That’s just me. I try to help people when I can,” Pennington said.

“I think if I help people and then sooner or later they’ll end up helping someone, themselves.”

The homeowner’s daughter Sherrie York said her 83-year-old mother is in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

“I really appreciate this man coming by and cutting up this tree for us,” York said.

“It was pretty bad when I pulled up. I was like, oh my God.”

She said the massive tree is just another added stress on the family – both emotionally and financially.

“It’s been very overwhelming… Trying to deal with the hospital, trying to deal with where she was in the New Lebanon nursing home – and now I got to deal with this,” York said.

“Anybody watching this, I need your prayers”

Friday morning’s heavy winds sent the tree sprawling across the yard – blocking the driveway.

It also took down overhead lines.

“I live up the road from here,” Pennington said.

“When I came by she was telling the fire department she didn’t have no way to get it cleaned up. I told her I would come by and clean it up for free.”

His son Ronnie Pennington was assisting him.

“Not many people would help older people when they need help,” Ronnie Pennington said.

“And they can’t do it themselves so there’s nothing wrong with helping them. It ain’t always about collecting money.”