Man trains his dog to bark in whispers

GREENVILLE, IL (KSDK) — When Dudley was a puppy, he wasn’t the whisper dog yet.

Far from it.

Dudley arrived last Thanksgiving and not everyone gave thanks.

“We got back home and I was like ‘Surprise! Here’s a puppy!’ And my wife is like ‘I can’t believe this’.

She wasn’t happy.”

As resident director at Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois, Brian Gertler and his wife live in the dormitory with Dudley and another dog.

Dudley had trouble adjusting to campus life.

“I would say almost immediately there was a barking issue.

He would bark during the day and at night. We were getting complaints,” said Gertler, “and even I said we have to do something about this.”

Last weekend, Gertler recorded Dudley and put it on Facebook. Dudley the whisper dog went viral. “Why are people in India hearing about my video and why are people from Russia liking it?” said Gertler.

 

