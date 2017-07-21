Man’s truck stolen while he played volleyball

Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A truck was stolen from a Dayton volleyball club in Dayton Thursday night.

According to a police report on the incident, officers were called to Setters in the 1000 block of Gateway Drive around 11:30 Thursday night.

When police arrived they met a man who told them he arrived around 7:00 to play volleyball and when he came out his brother’s truck was gone.

The victim told police he parked on the street about half a mile away from the club.

The officer writing the report noted the victim still had the keys to the truck and it is unknown how the vehicle was stolen.

The truck taken is a white 2004 Dodge Ram pickup with Ohio plate number GVA8254.

There are no suspects in this case and no arrests have been made.

