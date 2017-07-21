Ohio jobless rate rises slight in May from previous month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate rose slightly in June from the previous month and remains higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate rose from 4.9 percent in May to 5 percent last month. Ohio’s unemployment rate in June 2016 was 4.9 percent.

The national rate was 4.4 percent in June compared with 4.3 percent the previous month.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 11,500 from May to June.

There were job gains last month in sectors that include manufacturing; construction; financial activities; trade transportation and utilities; health and education services; and other services. Those gains exceeded losses in leisure and hospitality; information; and professional and business services sectors.

