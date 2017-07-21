Ohio man charged in Akron pizza shop slaying

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man imprisoned for robbery has been identified by police as the suspect in the 2015 fatal shooting of an Akron pizza shop employee.

Court records show 23-year-old Shaquille Anderson was charged Thursday with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Akron Municipal Court.

Authorities say Shaquille Anderson killed 21-year-old Zak Husein, a University of Akron international business student, during a robbery in December 2015.

Surveillance video from inside the store showed a man wearing a mask demand money and shoot Husein before fleeing with the cash.

Akron police sought the assistance of the FBI in early 2016 to help solve the slaying. The FBI provided an enhanced copy of the surveillance video.

An Akron police captain says an “accumulation of evidence” led investigators to Anderson.

