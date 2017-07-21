Ohio motorist killed by deer struck by passing car

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman has been killed when a deer struck and sent airborne by a motorist traveling in the opposite direction smashed into the windshield of her family’s car.

The State Highway Patrol in northeast Ohio’s Trumbull County says 39-year-old Amy Stoneburner, of Negley, was in the front passenger seat when the deer flew into and through the car’s windshield Thursday night. The crash occurred on State Route 7 in Kinsman Township, about 68 miles east of Cleveland.

Stoneburner died at the scene. Her 37-year-old husband, Daniel, who was driving the car, and their two children, 9-year-old Jessica and 12-year-old Michelle, were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The 69-year-old driver of the car that struck the deer and his three passengers weren’t injured.

