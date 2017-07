MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Miamisburg.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday in the first block of South Main Street.

Police responded to a stabbing call.

When officers arrived, they found a man with cuts to his face.

The man was taken to Sycamore Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released any suspect information yet.