Reports: Sean Spicer out as White House press secretary

WASHINGTON, (WDTN) – White House press secretary Sean Spicer will resign his position, according to people with knowledge of the decision.

One said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

The Associated Press reports those with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

