Severe weather knocks out power to thousands

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings Friday morning for most of the Miami Valley.

Mercer, Darke, Shelby, Miami, Greene, Montgomery and Warren Counties are all under the warnings until 8:15 am.

In Montgomery County, more than 2,500 customers are without power. In Darke County, nearly 950 people are without power.

There are scattered outages in other counties, with several reports of trees and wires down.

Trees down in Kettering/Frank Cervone Trees down in Kettering/Frank Cervone Tree limb down in the road in Beavercreek/

