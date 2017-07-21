Shark bite victim gets new hand

(WCNC) It is a fear that has been in the back of every beachgoer’s mind since 1975, when Steven Spielberg’s Jaws brought the terrors of the deep to the silver screen.

When you enter ocean waters, you’re not the top of the food chain anymore.

But when fear became reality for one Concord mother, faith and will to survive kept her going.

Tiffany Johnson, one courageous mother of three, was on vacation with her husband, James, in the Bahamas back in June when they decided to do some Caribbean snorkeling off the beaches in Nassau.

With her husband still in the boat and her in the water, Johnson was suddenly attacked by a large shark that had clamped down onto her right arm.