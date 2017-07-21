Tennessee child rapist sentenced to 80 years after impregnating child twice

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen’s Office said a convicted child rapist received a maximum sentence.

Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.

The district attorney’s office said beginning in 2003, when the victim was seven-years-old, Brady started dating a family member of the victim and occasionally babysat for the victim and her siblings. During that period, prosecutors said Brady began to molest and sexually assault the victim, eventually escalating the assaults to include sexual intercourse with the child.

READ MORE: Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN

When the child was 10, the district attorney’s office said she became pregnant and fetal DNA evidence matched Brady. Months later, when the victim was 11, prosecutors said she again became pregnant with DNA evidence corroborating that Brady was the father.

Authorities were not alerted for several years, according to the district attorneys office. As soon as they were notified, prosecutors said Brady was interviewed and admitted to having sex with the child.

At his trial, despite his confession and numerous admissions on recorded jail phone calls, prosecutors said Brady tried to blame his twin brother.

“There are not enough years in prison Brady can serve to repair the damage that has been done,” said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen. “However, the lengthy sentence in this case will ensure that Brady is never again able to harm a child.”