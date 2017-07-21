Tree narrowly misses homes, lands on car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Early morning storms tore through the Miami Valley with a vengeance Friday. They toppled trees and knocked out power in some areas.

In Greenville, Martin Street neighbors Jeffrey White and Linda Schatz both startled awake around 7:15 A.M. Friday morning.

“It was a real funny noise, like a light crash, that jerked the house. And that’s what woke me up,” Schatz said.

“We heard a big pop, crack and there it came,” White added, referring to a large tree in his front yard.

High winds and rain snapped the tree’s truck and tossed it onto Schatz’s car parked in the driveway next door.

Schatz said when she peered out her window to find the source of the noise, all she could see was green from the leafy branches.

“Oh my gosh, there’s a tree in my house!” she exclaimed.

White said he was shocked when he looked outside.

“It just totally blew our minds, that’s all I can say,” he said. “You never really know what to expect.”

The largest part of the tree trunk landed on White’s front steps and mangled the wrought iron railings. Some of the taller branches nicked the corner of Schatz’s roof and ripped part of the gutter.

As the neighbors surveyed the damage, Greenville-based Gunkle Tree Service was cleaning up the mess around Darke County. Owner Rick Gunkle said the Martin Street incident was the crew’s second call to pick up a tree from a house.

“There’s damage all over, I’m sure. The phone keeps ringing,” Gunkle said.

The tree service company managed to clear branches and stumps from Schatz’s driveway in less than an hour. When they dug out her car, she was relieved to find the small SUV only had a few dents.

Schatz said she was even more relieved her family and neighbors are safe.

“I’m just glad God was looking out for me, no one got hurt and it can be fixed. I’m just thankful for that,” she said.