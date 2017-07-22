Dragons fall to Bees; Siri streak at 28

DAYTON, Ohio — Burlington’s Jonah Todd ripped a three-run double to cap off a five-run fourth inning as the Bees defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-2 on Saturday night. The game was the start of a three-game series between the two clubs at Fifth Third Field.

Dayton’s Jose Siri lined a single to left field in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 28 straight games, tying him for the fourth longest on record in Midwest League history and the longest in all of Minor League Baseball in 2017. Siri’s hitting streak is the longest in the league since 2000 when Garvin Wright of Michigan hit safely in 29 straight games. The league record is 35, set in 1977 by Waterloo’s Tony Toups.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero (3-8) suffered the loss. He worked six and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 hits and eight runs with no walks and four strikeouts. Jesse Stallings worked an inning and one-third without allowing a run in relief of Romero. Joel Kuhnel followed Stallings with a scoreless inning, his 10th straight outing without allowing a run.

The Bees jumped ahead with two runs in the third and then broke the game open with five in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead. Meanwhile, Burlington starting pitcher Andrew Vinson allowed just two hits over his five innings to earn the win. The Dragons scored both of their runs in the bottom of the ninth. The first run scored on Bruce Yari’s RBI single before Taylor Trammell crossed the plate on a wild pitch. The Dragons finished with five hits by five different players.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-19, 51-48) host the Bees (13-16, 44-54) on Sunday at Fifth Third Field at 2:07 p.m. in the second of the three-game series. Tony Santillan (5-6, 3.26) will start for the Dragons against Burlington’s Justin Kelly (1-0, 0.00).

Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26).