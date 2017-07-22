DP&L working to restore power after early morning storms in Miami Valley

(WDTN) – Early morning storms knock out power to parts of the Miami Valley.

According to Dayton Power and Light Director of Operations, Kevin Hall, nearly 4700 customers lost power around 6:00 a.m. Saturday with over 1600 of them in West Alexandria. The power was back on to most of those customers around 8:00 a.m. According to the DP&L outage map, hundred still remain without power.

Hall said crews have been working since yesterday morning tending to storm related outages. He said crews will continue to work around the clock to restore power.