Family of missing Springfield woman ‘determined to find her’

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – For the family of Amanda Ward Romine, it’s been four years of unanswered questions, dead end leads and no sign of Amanda. Now, the family is hoping the 4th anniversary of her disappearance sheds light on what happened.

“Where’s my sister? I mean that was my best friend,” Ward Romine’s sister Aliya Taylor said. “She’s gone. I mean, that quick. She’s gone.”

A family’s turmoil over the unknown. What happened to Amanda Ward Romine? Deep down her sisters feel they already know.

“Amanda was murdered,” Ward Romine’s sister Karla Coberly said. “That’s how I feel. Our unanswered questions are where? Where is she?

Saturday, close family members held a special vigil in downtown Springfield, marking four years since Ward Romine was last seen. Taylor recounted the last time she remembers seeing her sister.

“She left my house. I was at work,” Taylor said. “It was just a couple days went by and I hadn’t heard from her and that was unusual.”

Ward Romine’s husband at the time, Daniel Romine, is named as a person of interest in the case, but he died in December 2015. Police say he never cooperated with the investigation. The couple was married for year and had a history of domestic violence.

Taylor’s hopeful someday, someone will find it in them to speak out about what happened. Until then, Taylor says the family is standing strong together, leaning on each other for support.

“We stick together,” Taylor said. “It doesn’t matter what happens.If we get mad at each other at the end of the day we all stick together. I mean we have to. We’re are all we got left.”

If you have any information about what happened to Amanda, call the Springfield Police Department at 937-324-7680. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.