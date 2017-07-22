No OVI arrests during checkpoint in Piqua

Piqua, Ohio (WDTN) – No OVI arrests were made during a checkpoint in Piqua Friday night.

That’s according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A total of 506 cars were checked driving through the checkpoint on Wakpakoneta Avenue near Pinehurst Street.

Troopers and Sidney police officers conducted a saturation patrol in the area from 8:00 p.m. Friday until 3:00 a.m. Saturday. One person was arrested on an active warrant. No arrests were made for impaired driving.

“At the end of the evening, our ultimate goal is just to educate motorists to do the right thing and make other arrangements if they are going to consume alcohol”, stated Lieutenant Joseph Gebhart. “There is no place for impaired driving on our roadways and the public supports the efforts of these men and women out here tonight making their community safer.”

