Reds lose third straight; fall to Marlins 5-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers and a double on Saturday night, powering the Miami Marlins to their second straight victory, 5-4 over the slumping Cincinnati Reds.

Miami won for only the third time in eight games, getting its first back-to-back wins since the All-Star break.

Realmuto connected in the second and sixth innings off Robert Stephenson (0-3), who made his first start of the season after 13 relief appearances. It was the catcher’s second career multi-homer game — he also had one in 2015.

Nick Wittgren (3-1) relieved starter Chris O’Grady in the fifth and got the win. Scooter Gennett singled home a run in the eighth off Junichi Tazawa, cutting it to 5-4. A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

The Reds are having a horrific home stand, going 1-8 while getting out-homered 22-7. The 22 homers are the most allowed by a Reds club during a home stand of 10 games or fewer. Also, the Reds have matched another club record by allowing 69 runs during the home stand, which concludes Sunday.