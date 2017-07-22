Severe weather possible, still very humid.

More than one round of severe weather is possible today.  The atmosphere is primed for storms to occur.  There is a risk of heavy rain, flooding, hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes.  After the morning storms, high temperatures will depend on the amount of cloud cover we see.  The more sunshine, the warmer and more uncomfortable it will be.  Stay up to date on WDTN.com for the latest updates on storm coverage.

TODAY: Showers and storms today, possibly severe.  Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index in the mid to upper 90s.  High 88

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy.  Evening storms possible.  Low 74

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny, warm and humid . Chance of mainly morning showers and thunderstorms. High 88

After the cold front passes on Sunday, it will become less humid as we start out the new week.

