Vice President Mike Pence to attend Ohio Republican Party fundraiser

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Buckeye State Saturday.

Pence will be paying a visit to Columbus for the Ohio Republican Party’s annual fundraising dinner.

The event will take place in the grand ballroom at the Ohio Union. Doors open to ticketholders at 4:30pm. Tickets for the event ranged between $35 for College Republicans up to $5,000 for the host level.

Sen. Rob Portman will also be in attendance.

This is Pence’s second visit to Ohio in less than a month. Three weeks ago, the vice president was in the Cleveland area for a tour of a manufacturing facility. This will be his fourth visit to Ohio since taking office in January.