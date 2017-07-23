Argument leads to man getting hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An argument leads to a man getting hit by a vehicle in Dayton.

According to police reports two men went inside a Sunoco located in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Sunday arguing over money.

As they were leaving, one man threatened the other with a knife in the parking lot of the gas station. When the man who was threatened picked up a rock in self defense, the man with the knife ran off into traffic and was hit by an SUV.

The driver told police he thought the man would stop before going heading into the street. When the man did not, the driver swerved to avoid him while hitting the brakes…striking the man and causing him to fall.

The reports says the victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No charges were filed in this incident.