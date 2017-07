HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a house fire in Harrison Township.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 3500 block of Arc Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived flames were coming out the back of the house. When crews went inside, they found a body in a back bedroom. The person has not been identified.

The state fire marshall has been called to investigate what happened.