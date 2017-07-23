Siri extends streak as Dragons beat Bees

DAYTON, Ohio – Bruce Yari blasted a three-run home run and Jose Siri added two triples to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 6-1 victory over the Burlington Bees on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs have split the first two games of the three-game set at Fifth Third Field.

In his third at-bat of the day, Siri drilled a triple to the fence in right-center field in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 29 straight games, tying him for the third longest on record in Midwest League history. Siri’s hitting streak is the longest in all of Minor League Baseball in 2017 and the longest in the league since 2000 when Garvin Wright of Michigan hit safely in 29 straight games. The league record is 35, set in 1977 by Waterloo’s Tony Toups. Robert Fick of West Michigan had a 32-game hitting streak in 1997. Siri added another triple in the seventh inning, lining a shot to left-center field.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan (6-6) earned the win. He worked five innings, allowing one run on just three hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Relievers Aaron Fossas and Dauri Moreta each tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Santillan.

The game was tied 1-1 when Siri connected on a one-out triple in the bottom of the fifth. One batter later, Taylor Trammell walked and Yari followed with a two-out, three-run home run to right-center field. It was Yari’s sixth home run of the season and gave the Dragons a 4-1 lead. Siri led off the seventh inning with a triple and scored on Trammell’s single to right. Trammell eventually scored on Michael Beltre’s single to left field to make it 6-1 and close out the scoring.

Santillan faced the minimum nine batters over the first three innings, then pitched out of a second-and-third, no out jam in the fourth. In the fifth, Burlington scored their only run of the day to tie the game at 1-1, and threatened to take the lead when they loaded the bases with one out. But Santillan struck out Artemis Kadkhodaian on a 3-2 fastball that registered at 98 mph on the Dragons radar gun, and then got a routine ground out to end the inning. The Bees were held scoreless on one hit over the rest of the day.

The Dragons 10-hit attack was led by Siri, who became the 15th player in Dragons history to collect two triples in a game, going 2 for 5 with two runs scored. Beltre had two hits and two RBI, and Trammell had two hits with three runs scored.

Up Next: The Dragons (11-19, 52-48) host the Bees (13-17, 44-55) in the rubber match of the series on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Andrew Jordan (4-6, 4.84) will start for the Dragons against Burlington’s Joe Gatto (5-7, 3.75). Monday’s game will conclude the Dragons six-game home stand. They have won three of the first five games.