Warm and very humid again, chance of storms.

Another warm and humid day today. Heat indices will again reach into the 90s. Later this evening a cold front is expected to push through the area and it will spark scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Greatest threat will be damaging winds and excessive rainfall that may prompt flooding.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms mainly later this afternoon. High 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Evening showers and storms. Low 70

MONDAY: Partly cloudy a little less humid. A stray shower or storm is possible. High 85

High pressure builds into the area by Monday night, bringing in lower humidity and quiet weather for a couple of days.