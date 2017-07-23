Woman shot inside Miami Twp. hotel room, man in custody

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say a woman was shot to death by accident early Sunday morning inside a Miami Township hotel room.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the 1-hundred block of Prestige Plaza at the Hawthorn Suites.

According to authorities, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Lynsie Davis.

According to a 911 call, a man was showing off a gun inside the hotel room when it accidentally went off killing Davis.

The man has been identified as Mathew Glass. He’s in the Montgomery County Jail facing reckless homicide charges.