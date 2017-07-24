71-year-old and dog rescued in Olympic National Park

By Published:
This photo taken Aug. 20, 2009 shows Mount Olympus as viewed from Olympic National Park's High Divide Trail. (AP Photo/George Tibbits)

[FACEBOOK_LIKE_BUTTON]

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A 71-year-old Port Angeles woman and her dog were found thirsty and hungry, but alive and well, after being stranded for nearly a week in Olympic National Park.

The Peninsula Daily News reports Sajean Geer and her dog named Yoda were rescued at about 7:15 pm Sunday by a Coast Guard helicopter.

Geer and her terrier-Chihuahua dog had been stranded for six days.

They were found about 10 miles south of Port Angeles Sunday by rangers with the U.S. National Park Service who had been searching for her for nearly a week.

Her brother had reported her missing on Tuesday.

Park spokeswoman Penny Wagner says Geer told rescuers she had been in the park since July 17 and survived by drinking water she found nearby.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s