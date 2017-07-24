ARC asks for help after animals abandoned at shelter

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says this image shows a man abandoned a dog and four puppies at the ARC on Thursday. (Photo: Animal Resource Center)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center said Monday they need help identifying a person they say abandoned dog and her puppies Thursday.

The ARC said an adult female white and black Pit Bull mix was abandoned with her four puppies around 8:30 pm Thursday.

Security cameras captured images of a gray four-door car pulling into the lot. A man can be seen getting out of the car with a child and placing a plastic bin containing the puppies near the front door of the shelter.

The Animal Resource Center said abandoning an animal is a second-degree misdemeanor in Ohio.

If you recognize the car or the man in the photos you are asked to call the Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457.

 

