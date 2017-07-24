Argument over Facebook leads to stabbings in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say an argument over a social media site led to a pair of stabbings in Dayton early on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a stabbing call around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Fleetwood Drive.

While police were going to that scene, two men showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital with stab wounds.

One of those men was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

Police say both men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the stabbings happened after the men began arguing over a post on Facebook.

Police have not released information about any potential charges.

