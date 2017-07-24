Back to school safety from The Asian Arts Center

Starting college poses new risks for starting freshman. Here are five tips to keep your kids safe as they start school in the Fall

1. Cell phones can be deadly. Pay attention to your surroundings and stay off your phone while walking around campus.

2. Alcohol and drugs can ruin a life. Avoid getting so drunk that you lose control of yourself or can be taken advantage of by others.

3. It’s ok to be afraid of the dark. Never walk alone around campus at night.

4. Don’t ignore your nagging intuition. Trust your gut and remove yourself from a situation that doesn’t feel right even if it might be embarrassing to do so.

5. Everyone must learn some practical self defense. Get in a defense stance, hand up and open in the “flinch block. Use your words, say “no!” Fight to survive! The fights not over until you win.