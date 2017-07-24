Darke County drug raid uncovers meth, handgun and cash

Darke County deputies seize drugs, cash, and handgun in raid

GETTYSBURG, Ohio (WDTN)– The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit along with Greenville police conducted a drug bust Monday afternoon, netting drugs, cash, and a handgun.

Crews went to 205 Bridge St. around 4 p.m.

42-year-old Christopher A. Silcott and 38-year-old Jamie R. Hampshire were both taken into custody by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Silcott was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, while Hampshire was charged with Permitting Drug Abuse.

An assortment of drug paraphernalia, Methamphetamine and a handgun were also found in the apartment.

Both suspects were booked into the Darke County Jail and could face additional charges.

