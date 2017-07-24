Dayton firefighters busy overnight at 3 house fires

Vacant house fire on Xenia Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton firefighters were busy overnight, battling house fires at three locations.

Crews responded to a call in the 200 block of Columbus Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Just two hours later, firefighters were back in that area, battling a vacant house fire at Xenia and Pritz Avenue.

When crews arrived at the scene on Xenia Avenue, they found flames showing from the first and second floor of a boarded up house.

Crews were able to knock down the fire, but the vacant house was destroyed. Fire officials say the fire is considered suspicious.

Shortly after the second fire, another fire was reported at Xenia Avenue and Corwin Street. Crews were able to contain that small fire quickly.

Investigators are working to learn if the three fires are connected.

