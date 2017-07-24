Downtown RTA hub closed for construction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Regional Transit Authority has closed the Wright Stop Plaza hub on Main Street in downtown Dayton while improvements are made to the facility,

The plaza was closed Saturday and is scheduled to reopen July 30.

During the closure, RTA says riders can board on East Third Street. The only exceptions are Routes seven and eight, which will board on Main Street.

Temporary signs and additional staff are in the area to help point customers in the right direction.

The concourse inside Wright Stop Plaza will remain open while the platform is closed.

For more information go to the RTA website.

 

