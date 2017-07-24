Dragons win 3-1 as Siri’s streak reaches 30

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton starting pitcher Andrew Jordan and two relievers combined to allow just five hits as the Dragons defeated the Burlington Bees 3-1 on Monday night. The Dragons won two-of-three in the series with the Bees and went 4-2 on their six-game home stand.

Dayton’s Jose Siri singled to left field in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 30 straight games, marking the third longest hitting streak on record in Midwest League history. Siri added another single in the seventh inning to finish the night at 2 for 4. Siri’s hitting streak is the longest in the league since 1997 when Robert Fick of West Michigan had a 32-game hitting streak. The MWL record is 35, set in 1977 by Waterloo’s Tony Toups. Siri’s hitting streak is the longest in all of Professional Baseball (Major Leagues or Minor Leagues) in 2017.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the third when Siri singled with two outs and scored on a triple to deep center field by Malik Collymore to tie the game. In the sixth, the Dragons took the lead on back-to-back walks to Collymore and Taylor Trammell and a two-out, run-scoring single by Hector Vargas to make it 2-1. In the eighth, Michael Beltre blasted a long home run to right field to extend the Dragons lead to 3-1. The homer by Beltre left the ballpark entirely and was his third of the year.

Burlington put two men on base after two were out in the ninth inning but stranded the tying run at first base.

Jordan was outstanding over six innings. He allowed just one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Lucas Benenati worked a perfect seventh inning and Jesse Adams worked a 1-2-3 eighth. Joel Kuhnel earned his 10th save by pitching a scoreless ninth. He allowed one hit in the inning and had to pitch around a two-out error that extended the game.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-19, 53-48) do not play on Tuesday. They will travel to Lansing, Michigan to meet the Lansing Lugnuts (10-20, 47-49) on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Matt Blandino (1-2, 4.74) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Yennsy Diaz (2-2, 3.96).