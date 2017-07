DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Patrol says drowsy driving led to a crash on I-75 in Dayton.

Troopers say the driver of a dump truck fell asleep behind the wheel just south of the Needmore Road exit in the southbound lanes of I-75.

The dump truck ran off the road and flipped over a guard rail.

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

OSP says the driver will be cited for failure to control.

All lanes of traffic on I-75 have reopened after the crash.