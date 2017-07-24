Future of medical marijuana uncertain in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Huber Heights is expected to vote on an ordinance, which could allow medical marijuana to be cultivated within the city.

A group of concerned citizens opposed to the idea held a press conference to urge city leaders to vote against the ordinance Monday.

This being the third reading of the ordinance, the future of medical marijuana in Huber Heights is still unclear.

The city leaders created a 12 question surveys about the issue and Huber Heights residents will begin receiving calls this week. City Manager, Rob Schommer, said the results of the phone survey will be in next week.

FW Green Investment, LLC has submitted a bid with the state to open a cultivation facility on 5051 Kitridge road. The group wants to build a $10M facility where the old Globe Product Inc. factory used to be.

More than 180 applicants have applied for 24 state medical marijuana cultivator, large and small, licenses.