Husted turns over some Ohio voter data to Trump panel

JULIE CARR SMYTH , Associated Press Published:
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted drops off his ballot at the Franklin County Board of Elections Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. A battle of the ground games will mark the final days before the election in swing state Ohio, where groups on the political right and left are making all-out efforts to get voters to the polls. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief says he has complied with an information request from a presidential commission on voter fraud with a series of web links to publicly available data.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted tells The Associated Press he withheld voters’ driver’s license and partial Social Security numbers from President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, as planned.

In a letter to the commission Monday, Husted included links to the state’s online voter database and reports of voter fraud investigations conducted after the 2012, 2014 and 2016 elections. The reviews identified a combined 820 irregularities in years when a combined 14.4 million general-election votes were cast.

Husted said he told Vice President Mike Pence the letter was forthcoming when they saw each other at Sunday’s state Republican dinner.

