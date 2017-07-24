Man stabbed after argument with a stranger

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police were called to Grandview Hospital where they met a man who was stabbed Sunday.

Police arrived around 2:30 p.m. at the hospital.

The man told police he parked his car on a street waiting for a friend, but he did not know his surroundings.

The man also told police a male known as Juan got his attention, while he was waiting for his friend. The man said he did not know Juan’s real name.

According to the police report the two started fighting after Juan made comments about the man’s brother.

The police report says an unknown person came up behind the man and stabbed him once.

The man said he did not see who stabbed him or what he was stabbed with at the time.

The man gave a description of this Juan character to police as a black male about 5 feet and 11 inches tall, about 180 pounds with a dark complexion, short hair, clean shaven expect for some hair on his chin and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red athletic shorts and black tennis shoes.