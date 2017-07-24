Man with a colostomy bag robs Circle K

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a man with a colostomy bag after he robbed a Circle K Sunday.

Police went to the Circle K around 3:00 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Fifth Street.

As police arrived at the scene, they noticed a male at the intersection of East Fifth Street and High Street that matched the description of the complaint.

According to the police report, a police officer turned on his cruiser camera and approached the male with a taser.

Police later identified the suspect as Richard Wallace and told Wallace about the shoplifting complaint calls.

At first, Wallace told police that his friend allegedly shoplifted from Circle K but then Wallace said to police that he shoplifted from the store.

The police had Wallace in the back of the police cruiser and went to Circle K to talk to the store manager. The police report says the store manager confirmed that Richard Wallace stole items from the store.

The store manage told police Wallace grabbed items from the store, put them in his baseball hat and placed them in his backpack. The store manager also said Wallace left the store without paying for the items.

According to the police report, the store manager said Wallace used vulgar words towards her when she was taking a smoke break.

The jail refused to take Wallace until he was checked out at Grandview Hospital for a colostomy bag.

Wallace is now in the Montgomery County Jail.