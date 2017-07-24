Marriott finishes $21 million renovations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Renovations of a hotel near a local college finished Monday.

This information comes from our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

General Manager of the hotel, Ben Haller, says the Marriott at the University of Dayton has wrapped up a $21 million renovation that has meant a revamp for its facilities.

This hotel has 399 rooms, which makes it the largest hotel in the Dayton region. Hotel managers hope the new hotel will bring in more people for big events and dining destination. The hotel has big event spaces for meetings and conferences.

Announced in late 2015, the renovation expanded from a $15.5 million job. This was only a year after Concord Hospitality and University of Dayton purchased it for $18.5 million.

The hotel at 1414 S. Patterson Blvd. was built in 1982 and last remodeled in 2008.

Its role in the community has changed in those years, Haller said. While its rooms business was hurt in the late 2000s with the departure of NCR Corp. and other names, it then began to invest in larger event spaces to bring in networking, weddings and social events. That in turn drove more demand for in-house food preparation beyond what was offered to guests.

The renovation completes that shift, Haller said. Now it will have its own restaurant, Dewberry 1850, which features locally-produced ingredients in its food and has more of an open feel, evoking modern house construction, and matching the larger and more open feel in the hotel rooms after the upgrade.