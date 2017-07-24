Officials are back at Carlisle home

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN/WLWT) – Police are back at the Carlisle house where a baby’s remains were found.

According to neighbors, deputies arrived at the house around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Brooke Richardson, 18, is charged with reckless homicide after investigators found remains of an infant in her families backyard.

Investigators initially believed the remains were that of a stillborn, but the prosecutor says evidence indicates that the infant was born alive.

#BREAKING: Authorities outside home of Skylar Richardson whos facing one count of reckless homicide after remains were found at home. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/dp8J9Vjlmt — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) July 25, 2017

Our partners at WLWT are also at the scene. According to WLWT’s reports, they say detectives have not confirmed the baby was Richardson’s, and they’ve sealed court documents including both search warrants.

#NOW: Investigators expect to be on the scene for at least a few more hours. #wlwt — Dan Griffin WLWT (@DanGriffinWLWT) July 25, 2017

#NOW: Warren Co. Sheriff's investigators wouldn't elaborate on what this search warrant is focusing on, but say they are inside home. #wlwt — Dan Griffin WLWT (@DanGriffinWLWT) July 25, 2017

