Police investigate after child found in pool

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are investigating after a three-year-old child was found in a pool Sunday.

The incident happened just before 8:00 am Sunday in the 5200 block of Robinview Court.

A police report on the incident says only that emergency personnel were called to a Robinview Court home after a three-year-old boy was found in a pool not breathing.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries and is in the intensive Care Unit.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

 

