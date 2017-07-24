Prayer service to be held for family in Indiana crash

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A community prayer service will be held for the family of two children killed in an Indiana crash last week.

The service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and is open to the public and will be held at Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering. The Church is located at 2025 Woodman Drive in Kettering.

The Indiana State Police said on July 18 one-year-old Finley Bereda and five-year-old Brennen Bereda were killed when the van they and their family were traveling in was struck from behind by a semi-truck. ISP said the truck failed to slow when it entered a construction zone on I-70 west of Indianapolis.

The mother, Christina Bereda, 33, was in the hospital for several days after the crash. She has been released but a three-year-old boy, Jordan Bereda, is still recovering.

Hospital representatives tell 2 NEWS Jordan is now listed in good condition and has been moved out of the ICU.

