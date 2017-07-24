Prosecutors formally drop charges against Tensing

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Local charges against former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing were dropped during a hearing Monday.

Tensing, charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of unarmed motorist Sam DuBose, was tried twice in Hamilton County. Both trials ended with hung juries.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced last week that he will not try Tensing a third time. A hearing is set for 9 am Monday on the matter.

Federal authorities are now reviewing the case to determine whether Tensing violated DuBose’s civil rights.

The decision has sparked demonstrations on both sides of the case.

A “Rally for Justice for Sam DuBose” was held Saturday.

A “Tensing Proud Vigil” to support Ray Tensing and his family is set for Monday night at 6:00 pm on the Purple People Bridge and Black Lives Matter and other groups are expected to hold a counter-protest.