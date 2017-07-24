Refreshing summer drinks by The Spicy Olive

The Spicy Olive’s Skinny Pina Colada

1 can La Croix Coconut flavored sparkling water

1-2 tsp. of The Spicy Olive’s Golden Pineapple balsamic vinegar

1 oz rum

Pour La Croix Coconut water into a tall glass with ice. Add Pineapple balsamic vinegar to taste. Add rum for an adult beverage.

The Spicy Olive’s Raspberry White Balsamic Mojito

Bring out this refreshing show stopper for brunch or anytime you want to “wow” your guests.

Ingredients

1 small sprig mint

2″ long zest of of lime peel

4-6 fresh raspberries

1 fluid ounce Wild Cascadian Raspberry White Balsamic

2 fluid ounces rum

2 fluid ounces club soda

Directions

Muddle mint leaves, lime peel, raspberries, and balsamic together in a shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and add the rum; cover and shake until chilled. Pour entire contents of shaker into a Collins glass and top with club soda.